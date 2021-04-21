The European Parliament and EU member states have reached a major climate deal, agreeing to go climate-neutral by 2050 and getting there by aiming to cut carbon emissions by "at least" 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

“Our political commitment to becoming the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 is now also a legal commitment. The climate law sets the EU on a green path for a generation,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen early on Wednesday.

Under the provisional deal reached after officials negotiated through the night, the EU also commits itself on an intermediate target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

“It was high time for the agreement, as Europe has to show where it stands in view of the positive developments in the USA and China,” said MEP Peter Liese, the negotiator for the EPP Christian Democrat group.

The EU target will be formally incorporated into a "climate law", and comes after months of deadlocked talks that resumed early Tuesday afternoon and continued until after 0100 GMT.

"The European Climate Law enshrines the EU's commitment to reaching climate neutrality by 2050 and the intermediate target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030, compared to 1990 levels," read the statement.

Up to now, the 2030 target had been 40 percent but under the pressure of increasing evidence of climate change and a more environmentally-conscious electorate that target was pushed up, even if the EU legislature had wanted at 60 percent target.

The Greens specifically complained that too many accounting tricks had been used to reach the level of 55 percent while in reality the reduction would be lower.

Wednesday's EU deal still needs to be officially approved by the member states and the legislature but should be little more than a rubber stamp.

