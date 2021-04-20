The French government of former president Francois Mitterrand knew about an impending genocide in Rwanda but didn’t take the necessary steps to stop it, a years-long investigative report has found.

More than 800,000 people, most of them belonging to the ethnic Tutsi minority and moderate Rwandan politicians, were slaughtered in horrific ways in a roughly 100-day period between April and June, 1994.

The brutality of the violence shook the world and scarred relations between Paris and Kigali, Rwanda’s capital.

“It is our conclusion that the French government bears significant responsibility for enabling a foreseeable genocide,” the report, prepared by the US law firm Levy Firestone Muse, said.

The Muse report was commissioned by Kigali to investigate France’s role in the genocide, which was perpetuated by the Hutu regime that had close ties to Paris.

The authors of the report began research in 2017 and over the years went through thousands of documents and hundreds of interviews to draw their conclusions.

They say French authorities did not participate in the investigation and continue to withhold key information, which can help shed light on how the events unfolded during the pogrom that lasted around 100 days.

In that period, neighbours turned on neighbours, killing men, women and children and leaving their bodies on roadsides as French soldiers escorting foreigners drove by without offering any help.

France has “continuously obstructed justice, concealed documents, and perpetuated false narratives about the Genocide” in the past 25 years, it said.

The fullscale genocide began after the plane carrying Rwanda’s then Hutu President Juvenal Habyarimana was shot down on April 6, 1994, over the capital Kigali.

France saw Habyarimana as a close ally and helped arm his regime despite knowing it was preparing to carryout a genocide, the report says.