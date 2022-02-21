In 2015, when Nadya Abu Salman fled her home in the Jaramana region of war-ravaged Syria, all she wanted for her two sons was a life without the constant threat of death and devastation hanging over their heads.

Seven years later, her adopted home in the Netherlands—the small town of Venlo—honoured her as a ‘Distinguished Woman’, a title that comes with the ‘Women in the Media Award’ (Vrouwen in de Media).

Coming from a family of athletes, Nadya coaches youngsters in Venlo.

"It was a great surprise for me, and an honour to receive the title, which indicates the extent of respect and appreciation for people in all transparency, without considering where you are from and who you are,” the 38-year-old says. “But they focus on what you have and what you can offer to society in a way that affects the lives of others,” she adds.

The title of Distinguished Woman is honorary, announced every year in the Venlo region, and the winner is officially honoured on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day. One of the criteria that define the “distinguished women” is that they are involved with residents of Venlo, committed to improving the community, support and motivate women, and have a leadership role in their field.

The trophy and necklace awarded to the winner have been designed by Dutch artist Anne van Brecken.

“Every week, Nadya used to train women from various cultures in building fitness and social activities, such as walking or working together in the vegetable garden and then preparing some dishes,” said the Dutch organisation Venlo Fraun in the citation.

A humble Nadya says that she might never be able to reciprocate in equal measure the love and support the people of the country have given her and her family. “Their love was translated into their actions when they voted for me, so I will always give the best because this country deserves a lot.”

Passage to the West

Like thousands of Syrians before them, Nadya and her husband had no choice but to flee their home in southern Syria as the war reached their doorsteps.

“The war came and we had the cruel choice to leave everything and go into the unknown. The journey, like all refugees, was harsh and difficult. But what was most difficult? We lost a lot, as we were coming out of a war that destroyed us,” Nadya tells TRT World.

The decade-long war has forced more than 6.6 million Syrians to seek refuge in other countries. More than one million fled to Europe. According to the UN's latest estimates, the war in Syria has killed at least 350,000 people over the past 10 years. It said the number was an “undercount”.

First to leave was Nadya’s husband, Talal Al-Halabi, who moved out of Syria on September 9, 2014. “His journey was very tough,” Nadya recalls. “He left from Lebanon to Türkiye, and from Türkiye across the sea to Greece, and from Greece he started a long land journey until he arrived in the Netherlands in late 2014.”

He applied for asylum in the beginning of 2015. In September 2015, Nadya and her two children — Omar and Madar — arrived in the country. They moved to Venlo in August 2016, marking the beginning of the second phase of their lives.

All that Nadya carried to her new home was her love for sports.

“I used to live in an athletic family… my uncles, my father, and brother. We were all athletes, we encouraged sports and supported the sports community. I received my first invitation to the women's basketball team and then participated in several arbitration sessions,” she says.

Nadya talks about the multiple difficulties she faced in proving herself in the highly conservative Syrian society where women as sports arbitrators is rare.

Nadya thanks the support of her family.

"My family always gave me the greatest support. As for my teachers in the Sports Federation in Syria, they always told me that those who love sports will grow and shine."

A new beginning

For the young mother of two, arriving in a safe country was only half of the problems solved.