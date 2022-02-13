Thousands of Tunisians have protested, hours after President Kais Saied officially replaced a judicial watchdog and gave himself powers to sack judges and ban them from going on strike.

More than 2,000 protesters on Sunday gathered in central Tunis, many waving flags and chanting slogans in support of an independent judiciary, following the decree published earlier on Sunday.

"Freedom! Freedom! The police state is finished," some chanted.

The protest was organised by the Ennahda, the biggest party in the suspended parliament that has emerged as Saied's most vocal opponent, and by a separate civil society organisation.

"What has happened is the completion of the coup…Tunisia has become a nascent dictatorship after being a nascent democracy," Nadia Salem, one of the protesters, said.

Sunday's ruling, establishing a new 21-member "Temporary Supreme Judicial Council" - nine of whom are appointed by the president - also gives him powers to dismiss "any judge failing to do his professional duties".

Moreover, "it is forbidden for judges of all ranks to go on strike or hold any organised collective action that could disturb or delay the normal working of the courts", it read.

