Al Hol, a sprawling refugee camp located on the outskirts of a town in northeast Syria, hosts between 55,000 and 61,000 people, most of whom are Syrian internally displaced people (IDPs) and Iraqi refugees, although there are over 40 nationalities at the site in total.

Since 2019, Al Hol has regularly been called the “Daesh camp,” as it holds roughly 10,000 foreigners who are, in some capacity, related to dead, imprisoned, or in-hiding Daesh members.

But the name is, at best, completely inaccurate.

At worst, it’s an erasure of the identities and lived experiences of the thousands of Syrians and Iraqis who desperately escaped Daesh once.

Now, many are having to do so again as Daesh resurges within the camp.

Decades of conflict

Al Hol was first established in 1991 by the UNHCR to support Iraqis displaced by the Gulf War. Supporting around 15,000 people at the time, it continued to grow throughout the US invasion of Iraq in the early 2000s, during which more than one million Iraqis sought refuge in neighbouring Syria.

In 2014, when Daesh began to take control of large swathes of Iraq and Syria, the camp once again saw an influx of refugees, mostly those from areas that had either been taken over by Daesh or seen heavy fighting between Daesh and US-allied forces.

After five years of heavy fighting that devastated both Iraq and Syria, Daesh lost its last remaining territory during the 2019 Battle of Baghuz. Those in Baghuz, including residents, and the wives, children, and relatives of Daesh members, numbering around 40,000 in total, were forced to flee.

They took refuge in Al Hol, and the population of the camp swelled once more. By some estimates, the months after the battle saw over 80,000 residents in the camp.

According to Orwa Ajjoub, a senior analyst at COAR Global who focuses on terrorism and Syria, this is where the problematic name of Al Hol as a “Daesh camp” began to originate.

“It’s a very stigmatising name,” he says. “People in Baghuz had no other option.”

But most media outlets didn’t think so, and continued to highlight the journeys of the foreign women in the camp, particularly white women hailing from Western nations like the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Belgium, despite the fact that they made up a mere 10 to 15 percent of the camp’s demographic.

It was, in no way, a surprising fixation: Netflix itself has produced an episode on blonde-haired, blue-eyed, Samantha Lewthwaite, a British militant who is believed to be a member of Al Shabab.

When Sally Jones, another British militant with similar features to Lewthwaite, was killed by a drone strike in 2017, it was covered by media outlets across the globe. For reference, 2017 saw the death of over 10,000 Syrian civilians.

Both Lethwaite and Jones were called “white widows” in the press.

For Ajjoub, it’s easy to spot the fixation on foreigners in Northeast Syria: neighbouring camps like Al Roj that are in just as precarious a situation as Al Hol but have a lower foreign population, are rarely discussed.