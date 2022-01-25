The suspension of flight operations at Turkiye's Istanbul Airport has been extended due to heavy snowfall, while winter weather snarled transport across the city, home to about 16 million people.

"The suspension of flight operations have been extended until 1000 GMT on January 25 due to adverse weather conditions," the Istanbul Airport said on its website.

On Monday, Turkish Airlines said it had cancelled all flights from Istanbul Airport as the airport closed operations.

Mobility decrease

Authorities declared administrative leave for all public institution personnel on Tuesday to decrease mobility.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter that private vehicles will not be allowed on the roads until 1000 GMT while emergency teams continue to clean the roads.

Footage shared by the governor showed trucks and cars stranded in the snow.

Traffic jams

Heavy snowfall caused traffic jams in the city’s working-class districts of Zeytinburnu, Bahcelievler, Sariyer, and Kagithane on the European side.

Some passengers as well as vehicles were stuck due to heavy snow.