South Asians have profoundly shaped British culture in many ways — through music, fashion, literature and language (jungle and bandana, for example, are Hindi words).

The most prominent influence has been food. Sales of South Asian food are worth £5bn annually. There are approximately 9,000 South Asian restaurants in the country, and more in Greater London than in Delhi and Mumbai combined. Chicken tikka masala is Britain’s national dish, and National Curry Week is celebrated every October.

But this is not simply a feel-good tale of mouth-watering flavours and multiculturalism. It is also about the shadows of colonialism, Britain’s cultural kleptomania and the resilient determination of entrepreneurial South Asians to thrive in a hostile environment.

When South Asian migrants moved to the UK in large numbers in the 1950s to rebuild the economy of the country by filling post-war labour shortages, they faced poverty and racism that denied them entry into many public venues.

“Opening restaurants came with cheap overheads. Initially, the clientele were other South Asians, but by the mid-1970s, South Asian cuisine, and in particular Punjabi cuisine, came to be seen as a cheap and exotic night out for Brits,” explains Jasvir Singh, co-founder of South Asian Heritage Week.

“The diverse range of eateries that are South Asian throughout the UK today is a tribute to the cuisine itself, as well as the ground-breaking restaurateurs who helped embed South Asian food in British culture in the first place.”

Edward Anderson, a senior lecturer in history at Northumbria University in Newcastle, says the commercial and cultural success of the cuisine has not come without struggles and prejudices.

“It has historically been demonised by many as unhealthy, unhygienic, or ‘smelly’, and people often report that customers behave in particular ways in Indian restaurants —arguably connected to a sense of entitlement, racism, or even colonial nostalgia,” he adds.

Food from South Asia is commonly branded as Indian though most of the restaurants are run by Bangladeshis and Pakistanis. South Asia encompasses seven nations but in Britain the diaspora consists mostly of people from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Lizzie Collingham, author of “Curry: A Tale of Cooks and Conquerors”, says few diners “know the history of how India partitioned into several countries”.

To appeal to a largely ignorant market, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis branded their food as Indian and served mostly generic curries that appealed to their customers’ stereotypes.

‘Indian’—which became a euphemism for South Asian—restaurants proliferated in the 1980s and it was at that point ‘desi’ cuisine affirmed its position in the wider culture.

“It gained a hold over the imagination in the way other foods don’t. I think that’s because of the colonial past. At the time [then Prime Minister Margaret] Thatcher was looking back at the empire with nostalgia and there was a kind of sense of ‘wasn’t Britain great’ in a way that’s being revived now in an even worse fashion.

“India was considered the ‘jewel in the crown’ of the empire. That’s why South Asian food is cemented. We saw India as ours, we see Indian food as ours. That has a long history and you can’t get away from the colonial overtone,” Collingham says.