The United Arab Emirates has said it aims to double or triple its trade volume with Turkiye and is betting on the country to link it with the world.

The UAE is “betting on Turkiye as a country which is going to open up for us new markets through their logistics and through their supply chain,” Thani al Zeyoudi, the minister of state for foreign trade, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Zeyoudi said Turkiye’s large investments in the industrial sector, its skilled labour, and existing logistical network, especially with Africa are among the areas that UAE aims to benefit from.

The UAE is currently finalising trade agreements with India and Israel, one of which is expected to be revealed in the next two months, according to the minister.

Improving ties