An 80-year-old Palestinian man, described by his family as a US citizen, has been found dead after being detained and handcuffed during an Israeli raid on a village in the occupied West Bank.

The body of Omar Abdalmajeed Asad was found in Jiljilya in the early hours of the morning with a plastic zip-tie still around one wrist, villagers said on Wednesday.

The Israeli military confirmed that it had carried out an overnight raid in the village.

It said he was alive when the soldiers released him and the military had launched an investigation into the matter.

Bounded and blindfolded

Jiljilya village council head Fouad Qattoum said Asad was returning home after visiting relatives when Israeli soldiers stopped his car, bound him, blindfolded him, and led him away to a building still under construction.