At least 22 Palestinians protesting against illegal Israeli settlements have been injured by Israeli forces in different areas across the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams treated 19 Palestinians in the Beita village, southern Nablus city in the north of the occupied West Bank.

It added that four Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated bullets and 15 others suffered tear gas inhalation.

Beita village is a flashpoint for clashes with Israeli forces, with virtually daily protests over Israel's confiscation of Palestinian property for the development of an Israeli settlement on Mount Sbeih near Beita.

