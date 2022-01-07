WORLD
Israeli forces attack Palestinian rallies, injure nearly two dozen
Palestinians hold weekly anti-settlement rallies in different areas across the occupied West Bank.
Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied Palestinian territories are considered illegal. / AA
January 7, 2022

At least 22 Palestinians protesting against illegal Israeli settlements have been injured by Israeli forces in different areas across the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams treated 19 Palestinians in the Beita village, southern Nablus city in the north of the occupied West Bank.

It added that four Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated bullets and 15 others suffered tear gas inhalation.

Beita village is a flashpoint for clashes with Israeli forces, with virtually daily protests over Israel's confiscation of Palestinian property for the development of an Israeli settlement on Mount Sbeih near Beita.

Weekly protests

Meanwhile, Eid Abu Monshar from the Red Crescent Society told Anadolu Agency that three Palestinians were injured by the Israeli forces in Hebron city, southern West Bank, during a rally protesting the Israeli settlement policy.

On weekly basis, Palestinians hold demonstrations against illegal Jewish settlements in different parts of the occupied West Bank, especially in Beita, Beit Dajan, and Kafr Qaddoum villages.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
