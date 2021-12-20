Latin America has long been the scene of political clashes between socialist and right-wing groups from Brazil to Venezuela and Cuba. But across the region, the political fight has increasingly moved into an area where non-traditional left and right-wing groups face each other.

In Chile, that was apparent with the election of Gabriel Boric, the candidate of the left-wing alliance Apruebo Dignidad (Approve Dignity), to the country’s presidency on Sunday. He will be the youngest-ever president of Chile.

Boric’s election to the country’s top post is not an act of the mainstream left coming to power. In Chile, the traditional Socialist Party appeared to collapse in the face of the new Apruebo Dignidad - an alliance of leftist groups like the Communist Party and Boric’s Social Convergence group, a far-left political platform.

In this election it was the far-left versus the far-right - Boric faced up against Jose Antonio Kast, the founder and leader of the far-right Republican Party. But after the election both sides amicably accepted the results.

"It doesn't matter if you did it for me or my opponent; the important thing is that you did it, you were present, you showed your commitment to this country that belongs to each of you," Boric said after his victory was clear.

Kast also showed class in his defeat. "From today he is the elected President of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile is always first," he said.

The rise of a young leader

The 35-year-old Boric, who only became eligible to run for the presidency this year, has risen fast from a student leader to a national leader. His rise can be attributed to a growing anti-capitalist partnership among leftist groups and his negotiating skills during the 2019 protests between the right-wing government and demonstrators.

Boric showed up without a tie and jacket after being elected to the Chilean parliament as an independent deputy in 2013, describing such a dress code as “tool of the elite.” But Boric, whose father is an oil company engineer, also understands how to talk to elites.

His mediation between leftist protesters and the government helped pave the way for a political deal to hold a referendum in 2022 to change the country’s current constitution. That constitution was made by the former Augusto Pinochet regime, an American-backed right-wing dictator, which championed the free-market economics of the Chicago Boys.

While Pinochet’s American model has made Chile one of Latin America’s richest economies, it has left the middle class and lower class people financially unstable, leading to widespread protests in 2019 and shaking the country’s political foundations.

Boric, whose ancestry is in Europe’s turbulent Balkans, was a protest leader during the 2019 anti-government protests. His platform demanded an extensive public healthcare system and better access to education, calling for an end to Pinochet's economic system, which they believed to favour the country’s elites.

“If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its grave,” Boric said during a speech this year. “Don’t be afraid of the youth who want to change Chile,” he added.