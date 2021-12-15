A South African court has ordered former president Jacob Zuma to return to prison, invalidating the medical parole he was granted in September.

The decision to place Zuma on medical parole is "declared unlawful and set aside", read the ruling by High Court Judge Elias Matojane on Wednesday.

Within hours, Zuma's lawyers had filed a motion to appeal. The move means that Zuma will not return to prison until the appeal is heard.

In their filing, his lawyers said the court's decision "amounts to cruel and degrading punishment with no due regard to the patient's healthcare, dignity and other human rights."

Zuma was granted medical parole on September 5, but the exact reasons were never revealed. While in prison, he was taken to hospital for surgery to treat an undisclosed ailment.

Contempt of court