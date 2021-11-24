WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pentagon to open new office to probe UFOs
The new investigatory body will be established in the US Defense Department's intelligence and security office and will work to identify objects and mitigate any associated threats.
Pentagon to open new office to probe UFOs
The Pentagon says the presence of unidentified aerial phenomenon in restricted airspace poses national security concerns. / Getty Images
November 24, 2021

The United States Department of Defense has said it will establish a new group to investigate reports on the presence of UFOs in restricted airspace.

The new Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group will be overseen by the under secretary of defense for intelligence, the director of the Joint Staff and officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said the presence of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) in restricted airspace poses a potential safety of flight risk to aircrews and raises potential national security concerns.

The new group which will succeed the US Navy's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, will work to detect, identify and attribute objects, assess and mitigate any associated threats, the Pentagon said.

READ MORE:Pentagon admits running secret UFO investigation

Recommended

Assessing potential threats

The formation of the group comes after the government released a report in June encompassing 144 observations.

The report said there was a lack of sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects.

The US military has spent decades deflecting, debunking and discrediting observations of unidentified flying objects and "flying saucers" dating back to the 1940s.

READ MORE:Pentagon deadline nears for releasing report on unidentified aerial objects

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens