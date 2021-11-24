The United States Department of Defense has said it will establish a new group to investigate reports on the presence of UFOs in restricted airspace.

The new Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group will be overseen by the under secretary of defense for intelligence, the director of the Joint Staff and officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said the presence of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) in restricted airspace poses a potential safety of flight risk to aircrews and raises potential national security concerns.

The new group which will succeed the US Navy's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, will work to detect, identify and attribute objects, assess and mitigate any associated threats, the Pentagon said.

READ MORE:Pentagon admits running secret UFO investigation