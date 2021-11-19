At least 28,000 Afghans, seeking temporary US entry for humanitarian reasons, have failed to get their applications processed due to the slow pace of approvals from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Only about 100 of Afghan applications to a little-used program known as humanitarian parole have been approved so far, according to federal officials.

USCIS has confirmed struggling to keep up with the surge in applicants but promised to address the growing backlog.

Victoria Palmer, a USCIS spokesperson, said the agency has trained 44 additional staff to help address the application surge.

The slow pace of approvals is frustrating because families have already paid hundreds if not thousands of dollars in processing fees, says Chiara St. Pierre, an attorney at the International Institute of New England in Lowell, Massachusetts, a refugee resettlement agency.

Each parole application comes with a $575 filing charge, meaning USCIS, which is primarily fee-funded, is sitting on some $11.5 million from Afghans in the last few months alone, she and other advocates complain.

“People are desperate to get their families out,” said St. Pierre, whose nonprofit has filed more than 50 parole applications for Afghan nationals.

“Do we not owe a duty to the people left behind, especially when they are following our immigration laws and using the options they have?"

