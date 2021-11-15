The United States has confirmed a 2019 airstrike in Syria was "legitimate," after a New York Times investigation found that the military had concealed the death of dozens of civilians.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday that the strike was "legitimate self-defence," "proportional" and that "appropriate steps were taken to rule out the presence of civilians."

"We self-reported and investigated the strike according to our own evidence and take full responsibility for the unintended loss of life," said CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Bill Urban.

Urban said the investigation could not "conclusively characterise the status of more than 60 other casualties."

He also said that some women and children, "whether through indoctrination or choice, decided to take up arms in this battle and as such could not strictly be classified as civilians."

Times investigation

The New York Times published the results of its investigation on Saturday saying a US special task force operating in Syria dropped three bombs on a cluster of civilians near Daesh group bastion of Baghouz.

The bombs killed 70 people, mainly women and children.

The report says a US legal officer "flagged the strike as a possible war crime" but that "at nearly every step, the military made moves that concealed the catastrophic strike."