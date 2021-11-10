The Council of Europe has pulled posters featuring a woman wearing a hijab as part of an online campaign that was launched on October 28 to promote diversity among women and respect for Muslims with headscarves.

The decision came after a widespread outcry from the French public and political figures who found the campaign and its posters that involve hijab-wearing women as ''deeply shocking.''

The online campaign, co-financed by the European Union, was the outcome of two online workshops held in September by the partnership between the Council of Europe’s Anti-Discrimination department and the Forum of European Muslim Youth and Student Organisations (FEMYSO).

''This specific collaboration was in the form of online workshops with the aim of developing together with diverse participants human rights-based narratives to counter anti-Muslim hate speech,'' Hande Taner, President-elect of FEMYSO told TRT World while indicating their long-standing relationship with the council given their work supporting minorities in Europe.

The Council of Europe published posters on social media to create awareness for ending discrimination against Muslim women.

The tweeted images involve various pictures of women in hijabs with slogans that read ''Beauty is in diversity-as freedom is in hijab'', and ''my headscarf, my choice''.

However, the awareness campaign backfired and was condemned in France.

''It was met with backlash due to the pressure created by the poisonous narrative around Muslims online by prominent French politicians, diplomats and speakers,'' said Taner.

Pressure

A far-right pundit Eric Zemmour criticised the campaign saying "Islam is the enemy of freedom. This campaign is the enemy of truth," on his social media account.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, President Macron's main opponent in the next election, also reacted to the campaign.

''This European campaign promoting the Islamist veil is scandalous and indecent at a time when millions of women courageously fight against this enslavement," she said.

"It's when women take their veil off that they become free, not the other way around," she added.

“Reminding that women are free to wear the hijab is one thing,” said French socialist Senator Laurence Rossignol.

“But saying freedom is in hijab is another. It’s promoting it. Is this the role of the Council of Europe?”

France's youth minister, Sarah El Hairy, on the other hand, revealed that the one poster deeply shocked her as she believes that the campaign encourages wearing a headscarf.

''It is the opposite of the values France is standing up for… France made its very strong disapproval of the campaign clear, which is why it was pulled today,” she added during an interview on French TV last week.

On October 6, following France's request and the backlash, the Council of Europe announced that it deleted the posts for the campaign while looking for ''a better presentation of this project.''

The council also stated that the aim of the campaign, which is part of a project within the European Union (EU), is to raise awareness about respecting diversity and combating all forms of hate speech.

''The campaign falls within the values and priorities of the Council of Europe and of European Union institutions, which also FEMYSO advocate for human rights and against hate speech,'' Taner said, stressing as a member state of both organisations, France should better adhere to collective European values of human rights.

‘French Islamophobic bullying'

This led to the question: what values is France is defending?

Rayan Freschi, a Researcher at CAGE, explains that France has been an ideological laboratory for the West for centuries.