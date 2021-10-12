Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that everyone should take responsibility in the fight to mitigate climate change and environmental problems.

"Regardless of economic power, location, or historical responsibility, all countries should take action on climate change," Erdogan said in his video message on Tuesday to UN Biodiversity Conference, also known as COP 15.

Mentioning the global challenges such as climate change, environmental disasters, pollution, water and food safety, and loss of biodiversity faced by humanity, he noted that the recent disasters in various parts of the world have shown the grave extent of these problems.

"We all know the fact that everything in nature is interconnected like the links of a chain. Destroyed biodiversity means polluted environment, lost food, and water," said Erdogan.