TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey’s Erdogan urges global cooperation on climate crisis
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that the fight against climate change and environmental problems cannot be left only to specific countries.
Turkey’s Erdogan urges global cooperation on climate crisis
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey October 11, 2021. / Reuters
October 12, 2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that everyone should take responsibility in the fight to mitigate climate change and environmental problems. 

"Regardless of economic power, location, or historical responsibility, all countries should take action on climate change," Erdogan said in his video message on Tuesday to UN Biodiversity Conference, also known as COP 15.

Mentioning the global challenges such as climate change, environmental disasters, pollution, water and food safety, and loss of biodiversity faced by humanity, he noted that the recent disasters in various parts of the world have shown the grave extent of these problems.

"We all know the fact that everything in nature is interconnected like the links of a chain. Destroyed biodiversity means polluted environment, lost food, and water," said Erdogan.

Recommended

Stressing the importance of global cooperation, the Turkish president pointed out that the fight against climate change and environmental problems cannot be left only to specific countries.

The UN Biodiversity Conference convenes governments from around the world to agree on a new set of goals for nature over the next decade through the Convention on Biological Diversity in the post-2020 framework process.

The framework also sets out an ambitious plan to implement broad-based action to bring about a transformation in society’s relationship with biodiversity and to ensure that, by 2050, the shared vision of living in harmony with nature is fulfilled. 

READ MORE:Turkey boosts fight against climate change by ratifying Paris agreement

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam