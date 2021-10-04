Pregnant women risk their lives to give birth in the forest after being forced from their homes in the escalating conflict.

A 33-year-old woman pregnant with her third child, will have to give birth outside without access to medical care.

“I cannot even describe in words the pain I feel. My delivery date is close, and I’m so worried about the baby because I’m living in this camp. I can’t even think about eating nutritious food, as we have to eat whatever we can get. I’m also worried about what I’m going to feed my baby after it’s born. All we have is donated food and we have to eat whatever there is – it’s not the right food for a baby.”

The hunger crisis

Access to food and life-saving services are blocked. Many families do not have adequate food supplies and are sharing just one meal between six or seven people per day. People were reported to have been living on only rice broth.

The coup has also driven child hunger. Save the Children warns that thousands of displaced children could go hungry without urgent food aid.

“While the world’s attention has moved on, a hunger crisis is unfolding in Myanmar. Tens of thousands of children across the country who have fled their homes are living outside in jungles or sheltering in temples,” the report said.

The World Food Programme estimated earlier this year that the number of people going hungry could more than double to 6.2 million. That's up from 2.8 million before the coup.

Donations

Many displaced families are relying on donations from local people and charities for food and essentials. A volunteer at a displacement camp in Kayah State said reaching the donations is now a major concern for displaced families.

“In the beginning they received some donations from local people or charities that were helping people in the camps. But now donations are limited because people are being prevented from going to the camps. We got some bags of rice bags donated, and when we divided it, every household got just five cups of rice per family. That’s not much for a family of seven people to live off for long."

Due to ongoing conflict and restrictions on delivery of aid, aid agencies have also been unable to reach families in need in many parts of the country.

“Displaced families urgently need tents, food, clean water, medical care and sanitation. Our teams will continue doing everything they can to get children and their families the help they need, but we urgently need access to displaced families to deliver our life-saving services,” Save the Children said.