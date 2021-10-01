As the election campaign for Qatar's Shura Council, a parliamentary body, is coming to an end, the female candidates draw immense attention since only two women have withdrawn from the election campaign compared to the withdrawal of 53 male candidates from the beginning of the race.

Now, 284 candidates including at least 26 women are vying for 30 seats in the parliament. The remaining 15 seats will be appointed by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed Al-Thani.

"It's an extremely positive step that women are part of this process," said Elham Fakhro, senior Gulf analyst at the International Crisis Group.

Expectedly, women presence in the parliament will bring vast opportunities for gender issues such as protecting women’s rights and giving them an expanded role in decision-making.

But Fakhro also adds that women participation may impact little by saying: "However, I think we do have to limit our expectations (of their influence)... as only 28 women are running for positions -- it really shouldn't be surprising."

Nevertheless, this does not prevent female candidates from pursuing their enthusiastic dreams for their country.

Here's what some of the women candidates are promising to people in their respective campaigns.

Gender wind in the Shura elections

One candidate, Leena al-Dafa is prioritizing concrete actions towards education for women, supporting female teachers and solving the issue of citizenship for the children of Qatari women.

''The most important issues for me are (citizenship of) children of Qatari women and documents. This is the most important issue that I adopted from the heart," Dafa said.

What Dafa implies by this is the problem of getting citizenship. Qatari citizenship can currently solely be inherited by children from their fathers, indicating the children of a Qatari woman who marries someone of another nationality will not be citizens.

"I think a nation can only stand up with the help of its children. That's why I became a candidate to be a part of the decision-making process for the people of Qatar," said Dafa while adding that she is proud to participate in the first democratic experience in Qatar, which will be written in history.