Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir — The death of Kashmiri resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani has left a gaping hole in the separatist leadership of India-held Kashmir. Now the name of an incarcerated leader Masarat Alam Bhat is making rounds on the Internet as Geelani's successor.

The last time Bhat was seen in Kashmir was on April 14, 2015, the day he was returning home from several years of imprisonment in New Delhi. A large crowd welcomed him at the Srinagar airport chanting pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans.

A broad-shouldered man with a long beard, Bhat is known for his firebrand rhetoric, slamming the Indian government for its bad human rights record in Kashmir and ruling the disputed territory with an iron fist.

For New Delhi and much of the ultranationalist Indian media, Bhat is an "instigator" of crowds, a troublemaker. The day he was released in 2015, the Indian news channels engaged in sabre rattling, asking the government to send him back to prison.

Just as Geelani snubbed the offers of bilateral negotiations with India in his lifetime, Bhat has displayed a similar repulsion toward New Delhi. Like Geelani, he also rejects any talks with New Delhi without Pakistan's presence on the table and wants the UN's referendum to be implemented for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. Like Geelani, he has been a strong advocate of Kashmir's merger with Pakistan, a position that makes him a "threat" in the eyes of the Indian state.

Therefore, in the spring of 2015, Bhat's release from prison was short-lived. Two days later, he was arrested again and sent to New Delhi's Tihar jail. For the next six years, his name disappeared from the news cycle and the Internet.

A week after Geelani's demise on September 1 this year, Bhat's name reappeared on social media, with many wondering whether he would succeed Geelani as the chairman of Tehreek e Hurriyat, a separatist party in the disputed territory. Almost a week later, the party did name Bhat as its new chief.

Sheikh Showkat Hussain, a Kashmiri political analyst and an academician, says that Bhat's succession was apparent as he held one of the key political positions in the party.

“There is nothing special about Masarat Alam Bhat being appointed as the chairman of Tehreek e Hurriyat,” Hussain told TRT World.

“After Syed Ali Shah Geelani his deputy Ashraf Sehrai was supposed to succeed the position but he is not alive. Masarat Alam was Secretary-General so automatically being next in rank responsibility came upon his shoulders”.

Born in 1971, Bhat attended Tyndale Biscoe School, one of the leading Christian missionary schools in Indian-controlled Kashmir. He lost his father at the age of nine. He was raised by his mother and uncle. And his family ran a clothing business

Bhat had a normal childhood but a year before he entered his 20s, an armed insurgency against the Indian rule erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir region. By 1990, Bhat was arrested for the first time on the charges of having joined the armed guerilla movement.

From that year onwards, Bhat's life changed — an unending era of detention began for him. In the early 1990s, Bhat joined a pro–Pakistan religious outfit named Muslim League led by Mushtaq Ul Islam, another separatist leader imprisoned for life in an Indian jail.

Bhat was again arrested in 1993 and released in 1997. Two years later, he was sent back to prison for another six years.

“Until 2008 people didn’t know him," said Bhat's uncle Farooq Ahmad Bhat.

The year 2008 was a watershed moment for the region's separatist discourse. Almost every regional expert believed that the Kashmir dispute was almost over as New Delhi had gained an upper hand over the armed rebels and simultaneously engaged Islamabad in a dialogue process that brought to the fore the famous Four Point Formula crafted by then-Pakistan's President General Parvez Musharraf.

The separatists' politics in Kashmir was heavily influenced by that dialogue process, with moderate factions gaining dominance over the hardliners.

But one discreet policy move carried out by the New Delhi-backed government in India-held Kashmir threw a wrench into the works of India's security agencies, disrupting the status quo. The transfer of a piece of land to a Hindu shrine board in southern Kashmir triggered a sense of insecurity across the region. Muslim Kashmiris, who are in a majority in Jammu and Kashmir, felt that New Delhi was trying to foment a demographic change with the land transfer being the first step toward it.

Almost the entire 2008 summer went by with tens of thousands of Kashmiris participating in anti-India protests. In response, the Indian police shot dead 45 protesters and injured hundreds more.