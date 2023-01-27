How social media is reacting to death of Tyre Nichols
WORLD
RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Tyre Nichols, leaves at the conclusion of a candlelight vigil for Tyre, in Memphis, Thursday, January 26. / AP
January 27, 2023

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died on January 10, several days after he was brutally beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee. 

His death and the news that he was tortured by policemen have reignited debate about police brutality. As authorities prepare to release the footage, tensions are high. 

Nichols was stopped by police officers near his mother’s house on January 7 for what the Memphis Police Department said was reckless driving.

After a chase ensued, police beat him up badly, according to several media reports. Nichols later died. 

US authorities have charged five officers with second-degree murder over the incident. The officers, who are all Black, have also been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression, District Attorney for Memphis Steve Mulroy said on Thursday.

According to several media outlets, Nichols' family members and their attorneys have seen a recording that they say shows a three-minute beating. Officials have said the video will be released soon. 

Twitter has reacted strongly to the incident. 

President Joe Biden called for calm and backed "peaceful protests", saying the incident deserves a swift, full, and transparent investigation.

Congressman Steve Cohen also called people to remain peaceful and calm.

A civil rights advocate, Ben Crump, shared a video and called to continue the fight for accountability.

Bestselling author Frederick Joseph urged people to not share the video with any Black people, saying "this is going to be another traumatizing moment".

Brandt Robinson, a teacher, tweeted that the killing of Nichols is a devastating lesson about how anyone can perpetuate systemic racism. 

Ola Ojewumi, a writer, said sharing videos of Black people dying like this by the state must be stopped.

Comedian D. L. Hughley said this murder must be seen as a "BlueOnBlack crime" and not a "BlackOnBlack crime".

SOURCE:TRT World
