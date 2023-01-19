Türkiye and Azerbaijan are "sincere" in their efforts to normalise relations with Armenia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

"I can easily say this on behalf of brotherly Azerbaijan. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are sincere about normalisation," Cavusoglu told at an event on Wednesday where he met members of the Turkish American community in Washington, DC.

In his remarks at the Turkish Embassy residence, Cavusoglu recalled that Ankara has formed various mechanisms with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia on the East-West Middle Corridor.

"I hope Armenia will take part in this process, it will take sincere steps towards peace. Recently, unfortunately, we have seen backward steps towards negotiations," he said.

Cavusoglu said that during his meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, the top American diplomat told him that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was also "sincere" about the normalisation process.

READ MORE: Pentagon extols alliance with Türkiye ahead of possible F-16 deal