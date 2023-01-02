A February return of the trucker-led protests that brought Canada's capital to a standstill and disrupted trade last year has been called off, according to a lead organiser.

James Bauder, the founder of the anti-government protest group Canada Unity, which helped bring thousands of protesters in big rigs to Ottawa in February 2022, said in a statement that a repeat demonstration was cancelled.

He said he was not going ahead with the protests because he could not "guarantee public safety" and that participants risked severe sanctions.

He also cited "several security breaches and personal character attacks" on himself and other organisers, without providing details.

Bauder recently announced he would lead protests to mark the anniversary of the 2022 demonstrations in Ottawa, later changing the venue to Winnipeg, sparking concern from residents and politicians in both cities.

Police in Ottawa -- criticised for a disorganised response to the 2022 rallies -- said protest vehicles would be blocked from areas of the capital and that there would be "zero tolerance for disturbances."

