To prepare for the ritual ahead, Omer Kilic and his 14-year-old son dress in white robes, drape black cloaks over them and don cone-shaped hats called "sikke".

The tennure robes symbolise funeral shrouds, the cloaks a tomb and the hats a tombstone — outfits that are part of a centuries-old tradition performed by the whirling dervishes of Türkiye.

The dervishes, a Sufi order of Islam rooted in mysticism, are chiefly known for the “sama” ritual in which they spin in unison with prayers and verses from the Quran.

Kilic has belonged to the order for 23 years. Now a tennure tailor, he is teaching his craft to his apprentice and son, Toprak Efe Kilic.

Kilic says the religious path first appeared to him in a dream. He decided to start training as a dervish a few days later.

Each year, the dervishes of the Mevlevi order perform their unmistakable act of devotion in the Turkish city of Konya, where thousands of people attend a weeklong series of events and ceremonies that mark the death of the 13th-century Islamic poet, scholar and Sufi mystic Jalaluddin Rumi.

Rumi, known as Mawlana in Türkiye, was born in 1207 in Balkh, a city now part of Afghanistan. He settled in Konya in central Türkiye, where he died on December 17, 1273.

He is regarded as one of the most important Sufi philosophers, and members of the Mevlevi order follow his teachings.