Türkiye pursues a "unique" foreign policy model that can be taken as an example for the world, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

“In this period we live in, Türkiye has put forward a unique foreign policy model that will set an example for the whole world. The main feature that makes the Turkish foreign policy model possible today is strategic and conciliatory leadership," Altun told the 6th TRT World Forum in Istanbul on Friday.

Gathering under the theme of "Shaping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities", Altun said the forum will address global cooperation, leadership, diplomacy, food security, energy crisis, climate change, migration, Islamophobia, media and digitalisation.

Türkiye respects the principle of finding regional solutions to regional problems, he said, adding: "Because we see through bitter experience that external interventions in any region, from the Middle East to the Balkans, from the Black Sea to the Eastern Mediterranean, do not result in anything other than exacerbating crises and creating tragedies."

'Leading role' in solving humanitarian crises