The board of a Switzerland-based trust fund, which is in charge of disbursing billions of dollars of assets belonging to Afghanistan, has met for the first time in Geneva.

In a meeting held on Monday, the trustees considered various proposals on how to transfer $3.5 billion, which were frozen when the Taliban drove out the US-backed government from Kabul last year.

The United Nations has warned that millions of Afghans can suffer if the international community doesn’t step in immediately to ease the economic crisis in the war-torn country.

The money is part of around $7 billion in foreign currency assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank that is held at the US Federal Reserve.

“This fund is for the Afghans. It will protect, preserve and make targeted disbursement to promote price stability so that the people can afford to buy basic necessities of life,” says Shah Mehrabi, an Afghan-American economist who is among the trustees overseeing the fund.

“For any purpose other than bringing price stability and reducing volatility in the exchange rate, the board will consult the Taliban. Likewise, the Taliban can propose to us if they would like to use the funds elsewhere.”

How and when the money will be disbursed is yet to be determined.

Mehrabi, a member of the Supreme Council of Central Bank of Afghanistan, is one of the four trustees, including Swiss foreign ministry official Alexandra Baumann, US Ambassador to Switzerland Scott Miller and former Afghan central bank chief Anwar Ahady.