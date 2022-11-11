Over the centuries, the Dnieper River was part of an ancient trade route running between the Mediterranean and the Baltic seas and also considered a natural barrier between old Russia and the West. In modern times, the river divides western Ukraine from its eastern part, which has been heavily populated by Russians.

No wonder then that crossing the river – which flows through Ukrainian territories before flowing into the Black Sea in the Kherson region – held more than a symbolic meaning for Russian forces.

For some Russian hardliners, the Dnieper crossing also meant keeping alive the dreams of recreating the old Russia of the Tsarist days – considered the golden period of the country.

But in recent days, Russian forces have appeared to be slowly retreating from their positions in Kherson city centre, located on the west bank of the river in Kherson, forcing military analysts into a guessing game about Russia’s real intentions. Kherson, a strategic region, forms a land bridge between the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the Russian mainland.

There were reports on Friday that Ukrainian forces entered the city centre.

“Looking at the current tactical operation situation, it does make sense for Russians to regroup in the eastern side of the river where they have more ability to resupply and basically dig in and create more sustainable defensive positions,” says Andreas Krieg, a defence analyst, referring to the Russian withdrawal from Kherson.

Russia’s new military commander Sergei Surovikin, a hardliner known for his aggression throughout his career, ordered the retreat from the regional capital to maintain control over the rest of Kherson.

Having parts of Kherson east of the Dnieper River will still serve Moscow’s strategic aims to keep a land bridge between Crimea and the Russian mainland. But it might also end Russian efforts of linking Crimea to Odessa, a Black Sea port of Ukraine.

Russians realise that in the long run, Kherson city centre would probably come under immense fire and would be “very difficult and costly” for them to hold because it has been almost circled by Ukrainian forces, according to Krieg, a senior lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King’s College London, Royal College of Defence Studies.

But Kreig believes that it would also be very difficult for Ukrainians to hold on to the city and move further on the eastern bank of the river against Russian defences.

“Russians did not mention the word retreat or withdraw. They are calling it regrouping which it could essentially be. It does not mean Russians will retreat very deep towards the east. They might just dig in the eastern part of the river and create more sustainable defence positions,” Kreig tells TRT World.

Kreig does not think that Russian withdrawal from Kherson could be a tactical retreat because it would be difficult for them to ever come back to the western part of the Kherson region under current circumstances.

Even in Moscow, some powerful Russians like Yevgeniy Prigozhin, who leads the Wagner mercenary group, appear to recognise that the Kherson retreat can not be portrayed as “a victorious step” for Russia. To explain the retreat, he pointed out that “it is important not to agonise, not to fight in a state of paranoia, but to draw conclusions and work on mistakes”.

Abdullah Agar, a Turkish military analyst, sees the Kherson retreat as a Russian effort “to strike a balancing act between not losing soldiers and not losing the war along with further land losses and facing logistical risks,” referring to reports which suggested that Russians have dug trenches on the west bank of the river.