TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan receives Supreme Order of Turkic World in Uzbekistan
"The Turkic world is stronger today than yesterday," says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after receiving the honour.
Erdogan receives Supreme Order of Turkic World in Uzbekistan
Erdogan is currently in the Uzbek city of Samarkand for the Organization of Turkic States leaders’ summit. / AA
November 11, 2022

Türkiye's president has received the Supreme Order of the Turkic World award in Uzbekistan in recognition of his services to better the world of his Turkic brethren.

"As the Turkic world, we are stronger today than yesterday," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday after receiving the honour, adding that the Organization of Turkic States has turned into an international organisation that is taking "firm steps" towards the future.

Erdogan is currently in the Uzbek city of Samarkand for the Organization of Turkic States leaders' summit.READ MORE: Türkiye making every effort to end conflict in Ukraine: Erdogan

'Bridge between Europe and Turkic World'

Recommended

Erdogan also congratulated Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his country serving as a bridge between Europe and the Turkic world with their observer member status in the group, as well as for Budapest's efforts for democracy in the EU.

The EU has stalled Türkiye's membership process for over 50 years, and Ankara will give "the necessary response when needed," Erdogan added.

The Supreme Order of the Turkic World honour places a "great responsibility on me," Erdogan said, and continued: "I am determined to continue our efforts to strengthen the solidarity between our peoples, to improve relations between our states, and to further enhance the international reputation of our organisation."

READ MORE:Uzbekistan confers high-ranking Imam al Bukhari Order on Türkiye's Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years