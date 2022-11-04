The 1915 Canakkale Bridge and Malkara-Canakkale Highway have been selected as the most successful project in the "construction methodology" category by the International Road Federation (IRF).

The IRF announced it during the Global Roads Achievement Awards in the "Roads to Tomorrow Conference" held in Washington, DC, between October 31 and November 3, citing the innovative methods and engineering solutions implemented in the record completion time of four years.

In 2021, the International Road Federation named the 1915 Canakkale Bridge and Motorway Project as the "Most Successful Financing Project of the Year" due to its multi-financing structure with a variety of resources.

The 1915 Canakkale Bridge has so far won 12 financial awards, 1 environmental award, 4 employment awards and 2 engineering awards.

Canakkale Bridge