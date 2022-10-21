With the US midterms around the corner, “cryptocurrency voters” are rapidly becoming a desirable bloc – and could be on their way to becoming a political force in future elections.

Alongside that is the progress an upstart “crypto lobby” has made on Capitol Hill, spawning a plethora of trade associations, political action committees and think tanks that emerged in a short period of time, showcasing crypto as a growing player in Washington.

“The crypto industry has realised that it cannot sit idle while politicians attempt to regulate digital assets. And politicians have woken up to the fact that they can tap the potential of a new voter,” a Washington DC-based political consultant wishing anonymity told TRT World. The consultant also advises a portfolio of crypto firms.

While unlikely to be at the top of most Americans’ kitchen table issues, according to a recent poll, a considerable number of registered voters seem to care about crypto policy issues.

The survey, conducted by Global Strategy Group and Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, found that 44 percent of voters across the US could be described as “crypto voters” – those who own or are considering owning digital assets.

A subset of 17 percent of those voters already own crypto, which is “an extremely competitive group of voters that both Democrats and Republicans have been pitching in recent elections,” the poll conductors said in a statement.

The survey was commissioned by GMI PAC, a crypto-focused group backed by former Trump administration official Anthony Scaramucci, which has raised over $10 million since being formed this January, including $2 million from billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the crypto exchange FTX.

Perianne Boring, founder and CEO of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, a trade association representing blockchain companies, believes crypto and digital asset policy issues are becoming more popular with mainstream voters because “they align closely with their common values”.

“Any successful technology or network requires adoption and use by society, by the people. It is the demand of people that drives innovation. We definitely see that with blockchain and cryptocurrencies – the people are the network,” Boring told TRT World.

What makes the poll’s findings significant is that there are more voters who hold crypto than a union membership card in some of the most critical swing states. And if Democrats and Republican operatives figure out how to tap this new voting bloc and speak to them the right way, they could be up for grabs.

When it comes to party preference, the crypto voter trusts Democrats (46 percent) more than Republicans (36 percent). This could be because those who hold digital assets are generally under 40, a demographic that typically skews Democrat. Despite that, favourable views of crypto are not shaped around partisanship.

“Both parties are in a battle to connect with younger Black and Hispanic men – groups that have shown over the past few cycles to be less calcified in their party preference. These groups also own crypto at much higher rates,” Bobby Kaple, senior advisor to GMI PAC, said. “Connecting with them on crypto issues could unlock just enough support to win some of these tight races.”

With Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies surging in popularity since the start of the pandemic, millions of people around the world now own digital assets – a market that peaked at $3 trillion before floundering this year, with around 85 million individual wallets presently active.

While merely holding a digital asset doesn’t necessarily make a voter a part of a certain class, it is more about what that asset represents in terms of sentiment.

“Blockchain and digital asset innovations support transparency and privacy, and give wallet owners greater control over their investments. Those values of transparency, privacy and control, are increasingly important to American voters,” said Boring.

Given the lack of regulatory guidance, a number of candidates have started to run on pro-blockchain tickets to push for crypto-friendly regulation in upcoming Senate races.

US Representative Ted Budd (R-NC), won his primary bid for a seat in the upper house of the legislature in June and will face off with Democrat Cheri Beasley in the November contest. Similarly, Blake Masters, a Peter Thiel-backed Republican, is competing against the incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly in Arizona.

A three-term congressman, Budd has introduced or supported a number of crypto-friendly bills over his time in office.