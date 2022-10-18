Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing division of Amazon.com, plans to invest $5 billion in Thailand over the next 15 years to strengthen its infrastructure in the country.

The investment would include construction of data centres and purchase of goods and services from regional businesses, AWS said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also plans to set up an infrastructure hub in Thailand's Bangkok to help customers in the region securely store data, and serve end users better.

"AWS' plan to build data centres in Thailand is a significant milestone that will bring advanced cloud computing services to more organisations and help us deliver our Thailand 4.0 ambition to create a digitised, value-based economy," Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said.

