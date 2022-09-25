Türkiye's president has conveyed warm wishes to the Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate our Jewish citizens on Rosh Hashanah. The fact that our citizens with different faiths have been living together in peace for centuries is one of the main features that always make our country strong," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a message released by the Presidency on Sunday.

The president said that the differences are "richness" that will further elevate Türkiye in every area.

"I would like to take this opportunity to extend my wishes that Rosh Hashanah, which marks the start of the new year in the Hebrew calendar, may bring peace and welfare to all the Jews, including our Jewish citizens," Erdogan said.

This year, Rosh Hashanah is being observed from September 25-27.

Rosh Hashana in Ukraine

Separately, tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews gathered in the Ukrainian city of Uman for their annual pilgrimage, officials said on Sunday, despite authorities asking them to skip the trip because of the conflict.