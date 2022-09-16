Uber has said it was investigating a "cybersecurity incident," declining to comment on reports a young hacker had gained access to the ride-hailing company's computer network.

Uber said on Friday that its services were all operational and that it had "no evidence that the incident involved access to sensitive data" such as users' trip history.

Employee software tools shut down as a precaution were being gradually restarted, the San Francisco based company added.

Uber put out word of the breach late Thursday in a tweet, and a hacker claiming to be 18 years old then posted screenshots taken from inside Uber computers.

"He says that he simply - having already determined a valid username and password - tricked an Uber staff member into granting him access to internal systems," independent cybersecurity analyst Graham Cluley said at his website.

