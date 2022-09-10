Iran has taken strong exception to the statement by three European signatories to the nuclear deal, calling it "ill-considered" and "against the goodwill" to salvage the deal.

In a statement on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani accused the E3 countries –– France, Britain, and Germany –– of toeing the Israeli line and warned that they would be held responsible if the talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal fail.

Kanaani said it was "regrettable that the three European countries have taken a step in the path of the Zionist regime to defeat the negotiations with this ill-considered statement," referring to Israel, the Islamic republic's arch-foe and a staunch opponent of the deal.

Kanani also said that "threats and sanctions" would not "prevent the Iranian people from pursuing their rights and securing their interests."

The remarks came in response to a joint statement by France, Britain, and Germany on Saturday that hit out at Tehran for its demand to close the UN nuclear watchdog's investigation into three undeclared nuclear sites, blaming Iran for "jeopardising" the talks.

'Destroying the diplomatic process'

Last week, Iran submitted its latest response to US comments on the European Union draft proposal aimed at reviving the 2015 accord, describing it as "constructive."

The three European countries, however, said Iran's response marks a step backward, as it ties the revival of the landmark deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) probe.

"This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran's intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPOA," read the joint statement, adding that Iran's position "contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardises prospects of restoring the JCPOA."

Kanaani dismissed the E3's reservations, terming the statement "surprising" and "regrettable" at a time when the talks to revive the agreement, under way since April last year, are in the final stretch.

He termed the resolution against Iran at the IAEA board of governors meeting in June as an "inappropriate and political action," urging the E3 countries to "not enter the phase of destroying the diplomatic process" and to "provide a solution to end the few remaining disagreements" between Iran and the US.