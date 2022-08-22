Of all the problems that artificial intelligence (AI) has been harnessed to solve, the messy and complex terrain of human political affairs is one that has remained beyond its scope of application.

That might not be for long, as one Danish political party is hoping to usher in a new era of human-algorithmic civic partnership.

Launched in May, Det Syntetiske Parti (The Synthetic Party), which aims to be “the last new party in Denmark”, is breaking ground by deriving its policies entirely using AI.

Designed and programmed by the artistic collective Computer Lars in partnership with the tech nonprofit MindFuture Foundation, the algorithmic party hopes to stand in the country’s next general election in June 2023, with the intention of targeting the 20 percent of Danes that did not vote in the previous 2019 election.

For Asker Bryld Staunaes, one of the founding members of the Computer Lars collective, The Synthetic Party represents “the political vision of the common person”.

The motivation is to “take AI into the human realm of debate and discourse,” Bryld Staunaes tells TRT World. He notes that till now, there has been no way to concretely address humans and AI within a democratic context.

The public can interact with the party’s AI on the messaging platform Discord via chatbots, where people can meet the figurehead Leader Lars, the party secretary Computer Lars, and the chatbot incarnation of all the party’s members.

“Computer Lars curates the Discord server to educate people on how to use the AI as a means of political exploration,” Bryld Staunaes says. “It can tell us quite a lot about the political vision and discourse of normal people.”

While many find it unfamiliar to engage with a non-human entity, Bryld Staunaes believes it is a challenge that can be overcome, highlighting the growing enthusiasm behind human-AI interactions on the server.

“On Discord, we have this political development that primarily focuses on making the AI responsible and accountable for the power it already exercises,” he says. “It tries to widen the imaginary on how we can work together in a better way.”

The Synthetic Party is one of over 230 ‘micro-parties’ in Denmark created over the years, most of them based on critiquing society rather than formulating policy to solve societal issues.

Whether the party gains a footing with the public to formally be included in next year’s poll, however, remains unclear. In Denmark, a party needs 20,182 signatures to stand in the parliamentary election, and official data shows The Synthetic Party has just four at the moment.

If it happens to win a parliamentary seat, the party has announced that it will use its mandate to appoint a representative in charge of ensuring a link between AI and the debates organised in parliament.

AI-driven policies

To come up with a manifesto, the AI has trawled through the programs of micro-party organisations in the country from 1970 till the present, allowing it to churn out a comprehensive platform that would intersect with disaffected voters who did not feel represented by the existing political system.