Violent protests have erupted in Raila Odinga's stronghold of Kisumu and parts of Nairobi after he lost his fifth bid for Kenya's presidency to Deputy President William Ruto.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Monday that Ruto won almost 7.18 million votes (50.49 percent) in the August 9 vote, against Odinga's 6.94 million (48.85 percent).

As news of the results filtered through to Kisumu, large numbers of protesters congregated on a roundabout in the lakeside city, throwing stones and setting tyres on fire as they blocked roads with broken rocks.

AFP correspondents reported that police fired live rounds as protests erupted in the Nairobi slum of Mathare where Odinga is popular.

And across town in Kibera, one of Nairobi's largest slums, young supporters, who refer to Odinga as "Baba" or "father" in Swahili, demanded a re-run as they hurled stones.

The chaos emerged just before the declaration when the electoral commission’s vice chair and three other commissioners told journalists they could not support the “opaque nature” of the final phase.

The sudden split in the commission came minutes after Odinga’s chief agent said they could not verify the results and made allegations of “electoral offences” without giving details or evidence.

Pressure to deliver a clean poll