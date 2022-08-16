Sultan Mahmud Hassani smiles as he recalls with fondness, and a tinge of nostalgia, his mother’s way of cooking Ashak (dumplings), a popular dish of his native Afghanistan.

For Hassani, an Afghan-Dutch online chef and entrepreneur in Maastricht, Netherlands, Ashak is a time-consuming dish to make, but is very close to his heart.

He remembers how his mother prepared the dough for the dumplings accurately and consistently and then carefully filled each with scallion and tomato sauce before steaming them.

Once done, she would top the fluffy dumplings with yogurt and dried mint leaves that never failed to bring a whiff of joy to their house.

“I could eat Ashak everyday,” Hassani, 36, says.

The special recipe of Ashak has been passed on to three generations. And it is now Hassani's turn to preserve it.

Hassani was born in Kabul, where his family lived until 1993. The civil war in the post-Soviet era of 1990s forced them to flee to Pakistan, where he lived for two years.

They then moved to Uzbekistan, spending four years there before settling in the Netherlands. Hassani vividly remembers gatherings with his cousins at his grandparent's house in Afghanistan for lunch on special occasions like Eid, a Muslim holiday.

"The atmosphere, the laughter, it brought us together. Food was family. It was our daily happiness," Hassani says. "Afghan food culture is rich, it takes years of practice to know how to cook Afghan dishes. But I was always interested in cooking, even as a kid," Hassani tells TRT World.

"My brother and I used to gather all the kids from our neighbourhood in Kabul and would cook eggs for them."

Today, Hassani still calls his mother to ask her questions like, "do I put the onions first or the meat?"

With almost 57,000 followers on TikTok (@chendawul) and 12,000 on Instagram (@silkcooking) Hassani shares short cooking videos of Afghan food and recipes, in the hope of preserving Afghan food culture. His followers continue to grow.

"I do a lot of research before filming a dish. I read about it, talk to my mother, and try it out a couple of times before filming it.”

Hassani featured his mother, Parwin Zamani's, family recipe of Qabli Palaw – long-grain rice steamed with lamb and flavoured with exotic spices – in one of his videos from her cookbook Saphar: A Culinary Adventure through Afghanistan.

The book takes readers on a culinary journey throughout the country.

It is filled with authentic recipes passed down from Zamani's great grandparents, alongside intimate stories of her life in Afghanistan.