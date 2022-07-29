WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll rises from rain-triggered floods in Iran
The flash flooding near Tehran comes less than a week after floods in the normally dry south of Iran left 22 people dead.
Death toll rises from rain-triggered floods in Iran
The state weather service issued a warning of more heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday and urged people to avoid streams and river beds. / AA
July 29, 2022

Two days of flooding near the Iranian capital have killed at least 24 people and another 19 are still missing.

"Because of strong rain and floods in the village of Emamzadeh Davoud to the west and the Firouzkouh, Roudehen and Damavand regions east of Tehran, 24 people are dead," a Red Crescent statement said on Friday.

"A search and rescue operation for 19 missing persons is ongoing," it added.

The flash flooding near Tehran, in the foothills of the Alborz mountains, comes less than a week after floods in the normally dry south of Iran left 22 people dead.

Largely arid Iran has suffered from repeated drought over the past decade, but also from regular flooding after torrential rainfall.

In Firouzkouh east of the capital 10 people lost their lives, 12 were injured and 16 are missing, Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansouri told state television.

He said the area "suffered the most damage because of a mountain landslide".

READ MORE:Flash floods kill over a dozen, sweep away cars in southern Iran

Recommended

18 provinces affected

A preliminary official toll on Thursday put the number of dead at seven with 14 missing in Emamzadeh Davoud, a tourist destination just outside Tehran, and the Damavand region.

On Friday, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state television the flooding had hit 18 provinces, among them Alborz, Isfahan, Markazi, Tehran and Yazd.

He said that in Yazd in central Iran, "roads were flooded, especially in the old city", a UNESCO world heritage site.

The Red Crescent warned people in an SMS message sent on Thursday to avoid rivers and mountainous areas until Monday.

In 2019, heavy rains in southern Iran killed at least 76 people and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion.

READ MORE: Rain-triggered floods turn deadly in war-torn Yemen

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing