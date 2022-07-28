Even as Russian strikes continue to pummel targets in eastern and southern Ukraine, the conflicting countries have signed a landmark Ankara-brokered deal to ensure that Ukraine grain exports make it to the outside world, thanks to the best efforts of Türkiye, a mediating force.

Tasked with overseeing grain shipments from Ukrainian ports through the Black Sea, a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) was inaugurated on Wednesday in Istanbul’s National Defence University (NDU). The NDU is a Turkish military education institute, whose headquarters spans the Istanbul Strait and is hosting the JCC.

“This centre has a meaning for the whole world, and this centre will work for humanitarian purposes,” said Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar at the facility’s opening ceremony, referring to how the JCC will monitor the Ukraine-Russia grain export deal, which will help alleviate an “aggravated” global food and energy crisis triggered by the military conflict.

One-third of the global wheat supply originates in Ukraine and Russia, the world’s two biggest grain producers. As a result, Moscow’s blockade of Ukrainian ports after the Russian attack on Kiev has increased fears of food security. The JCC will oversee safe shipments of more than 25 millions tons of grain that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports, according to Akar.

If the blockade of Ukrainian grain exports continues, it will have a negative impact on the global network of food supplies, starting from Africa to the Middle East, increasing worldwide hunger and illegal migration and posing serious security problems.

“That’s why, more than 25 millions tons of grain, which have been waiting in Ukrainian ports should be exported to countries in need swiftly and this is an obligation for all of us,” Akar said, referring to the fact that the newly-inaugurated coordination centre will calm growing fears.

Experts also believe that the opening of the JCC is important to secure global food supplies. After the announcement of the opening of the JCC, wheat prices fell sharply, showing the effect of the grain deal on global markets.

It is important to note that there was talk of a looming food crisis before the war. This centre is a crucial step to work towards alleviating the current worsening of the crisis,” says Gregory Simons, an associate professor at the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University.

Global praise for Türkiye

Both the UN, whose officials will work alongside Turkish, Ukrainian and Russian counterparts in the JCC, and the US praised Turkish efforts to convince Russia and Ukraine to reach the grain deal and implement it.

“The swift opening of the Joint Coordination Centre was made possible with the invaluable support from Türkiye in providing the parties with a physical platform to help operationalise the Black Sea Grain initiative,” said Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator in the UN.

“I am hopeful that their swift collective action will translate quickly and directly into much-needed relief for the most vulnerable food insecure people around the world,” he added.