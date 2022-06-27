Russia looks set for its first sovereign default in decades as some bondholders have said they have not received overdue interest following the expiry of a key payment deadline a day earlier.

The payments, $100 million in interest on the two bonds, had a grace period of 30 days, which expired on Sunday.

"There are no grounds to call this situation a default," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted on Monday, calling claims of a default "absolutely wrong". Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has also dismissed the situation as a "farce".

The Kremlin says it is unable to send money to bondholders because of sanctions, accusing the West of trying to drive it into an "artificial default".

Russia's finance ministry said it made the payments to its onshore National Settlement Depository (NSD) in euros and dollars, adding it has fulfilled obligations.

But in early June the European Union imposed sanctions on the NSD, Russia's appointed agent for its Eurobonds.

Moscow has scrambled in recent days to find ways of dealing with upcoming payments and avoid what would be its first major default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago.

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last Wednesday to launch temporary procedures and give the government 10 days to choose banks to handle payments under a new scheme, suggesting Russia will consider its debt obligations fulfilled when it pays bondholders in roubles.

READ MORE:G7 nations to ban Russian gold imports in response to Ukraine conflict: US