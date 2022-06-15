South America, unlike North America, has gained a reputation for being home to many festering conflicts where unstable governments have repeatedly been disrupted by US-backed meddling and military coups. The chronic inequality and disorganised, corruption-ridden economy has empowered leftist groups with an ardent anti-American outlook.

While the US currently wants to develop better ties with the region, its aggressive and interventionist policies have left some indelible marks on the public memory across the region. The growing disillusionment and disgruntlement with the US caused by these interventions has allowed China to increase its influence across Latin America.

During the recent Americas summit, which was held in Los Angeles for the first time after nearly three decades, there were clear signs of US power having significantly diminished. Four Latin American countries including Mexico boycotted the summit, citing the fact that Washington refused to invite Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela — three outlier countries led by anti-American leftist governments.

“In terms of economic or diplomatic soft power, US power in Latin America is waning in relative terms. There remains a high degree of solidarity among Latin American and Caribbean nations that pushes back against US policy when it sows divisions,” says Alexander Moldovan, a researcher on social movements and security in Latin America at York University, referring to the summit boycotting of Honduras, El Salvador, Bolivia and Mexico.

Moldovan believes that these countries are attempting to structurally reorient their trade policies towards Asia and implicitly away from the West, favouring countries like China, the world’s second-largest economy.

“The Latin American diplomatic push-back against over 100 years of US meddling remains a feature of foreign policy in the region at the same time as there are explicit pivots to China in search for investment and trade opportunities,” he tells TRT World.

“There can be no Americas Summit if all the countries of the American continent do not participate,” said Andreas Manuel López Obrado, the Mexican president, in reaction to the US’ exclusion of some Latin American countries for the summit. In May, when Lopez Obrado visited Cuba, a communist state, he infuriated US leadership. While Mexico is a US ally and Washington’s biggest trading partner in the region, the country appears to be increasingly alienated from Washington.

But Luz Piedad Caicedo, deputy director of Corporacion Humanas, a Colombian human rights group, believes that the influence of the US in Latin America remains very strong.

“Despite the fact that some countries refused to attend the Summit of the Americas due to the US veto against Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, the vast majority of States attended,” Caicedo tells TRT World.

On the other hand, she points out that “China has made huge economic investments in Latin America, many of them in infrastructure,” adding that Chinese influence across Latin America is mostly economic, “not political.”

But that’s a typical Chinese conduct because Beijing’s foreign policy is based on using its financial strength as a soft-power instrument to develop better economic and political ties with other countries.

Chinese investments

In the last two decades, China has heavily invested in Latin America, making the region the second-largest recipient of Beijing’s direct investment following Asia. As a result, China has become South America’s biggest trading partner, persuading more than 20 countries in the region to join its trademark Belt and Road Project, a global transportation initiative.

China has even figured in Mexico, a neighbour to the US, which has exerted much influence over Mexico City for a long time, making itself the second-biggest trade partner for Latin America as a whole. “Despite these Chinese investments, trade between the US and Latin America is very important,” says Caicedo.

Latin America as a geography includes all non-English-speaking countries, while South America refers to countries in the region except Mexico and Central American nations.

“Chinese economic involvement in South America has never been stronger. Chinese investment in the region grew from $12-billion in 2000 to $315-billion in 2020. These investments are rooted in the extractive sectors of the economy with special attention to petroleum and strategic minerals like lithium,” says Moldovan.

Latin America is rich in various metals, holding the world’s biggest reserves of lithium. Minerals like lithium are crucial to run the 21st-century economy, which is largely dependent on energy resources. As a result, there is a great power rivalry for access to reserves of those minerals and Latin America is one of the regions where strategic competition is fierce, particularly between the US and China.

“The US has not been able to effectively curb Latin American enthusiasm for Chinese investments in a way that it has been able to do elsewhere,” says Moldovan. While US allies like New Zealand, Australia and Canada ban Huawei from 5G development, no such actions have taken place on a national scale in US-friendly countries like Mexico or Colombia, despite pressure from the US.

“At the same time, when the US moves to isolate a government that it does not think is friendly enough (Cuba or Venezuela), Chinese investors are happy to step into these captive markets to make deals. Simply put, China is edging out the US in terms of investment and there is nothing really the US is doing about it,” the researcher says.

China’s construction of dozens of ports across the region from Argentina to Mexico have also raised concerns in Washington. Even in countries like Panama, a country whose former president Manuel Noriega was ousted by a US military operation in 1989, China’s growing influence makes many American decision-makers worried.