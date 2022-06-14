Türkiye's communications satellite Türksat 5B, launched into space in 19 December 2021, has become operational, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"Türksat 5B satellite will make our TV and broadband satellite capacity uninterrupted from Africa to the Middle East and Asia," Erdogan said at the Türksat 5B Satellite Commissioning Ceremony in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

This satellite will provide support to disaster and emergency services to maintain communication in rural and mountainous areas, he added.

The president noted that there have been technical difficulties in accessing distance education programs in the country due to insufficient internet infrastructure.

"This problem will also disappear. Türksat 5B satellite will serve for 30 years," Erdogan said.

