Pro-Russian rebels have sentenced to death two British fighters and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine.

The death sentences on Thursday came from separatist authorities in the Donetsk region, which is part of the Donbass, as Moscow concentrates its firepower on the strategic industrial hub of Sievierodonetsk.

Rebels ordered the death penalty for Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim after they were accused of acting as mercenaries for Kiev, Russian media reported.

Britain said it was "deeply concerned" by the sentences. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed that "Under the Geneva Convention, prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity."

The two Britons surrendered in April in Mariupol, the southern port city that was captured by Russian troops after a weeks-long siege. They later appeared on Russian TV calling on Johnson to negotiate their release.

Brahim surrendered in March in the eastern town of Volnovakha.

During a trial that lasted three days, the men pleaded guilty to committing "actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the Donetsk People's Republic", Russian news agency Interfax said.

READ MORE: US sees no signals of diplomacy ending Russia-Ukraine conflict soon

'Fate of Donbass'