An investigation into a 2019 strike by US forces in Syria that killed numerous civilians has found no violations of policy or wanton negligence, the Pentagon has said.

The internal US Army investigation focused on an operation by a special US force operating in Syria which launched an air strike on an alleged Daesh bastion in Baghouz on March 18, 2019.

The investigation was sparked last year after the New York Times reported that in the original strike the US military had covered up dozens of non-combatant deaths.

The Times report said that 70 people, many of them women and children, had been killed in the strike.

The report said a US legal officer "flagged the strike as a possible war crime" and that "at nearly every step, the military made moves that concealed the catastrophic strike."

But the final report of the investigation rejected that conclusion on Tuesday.

It said that the US ground force commander for the anti-Daesh coalition received a request for air strike support from the US-backed YPG/PKK terror group, the backbone of the SDF militant group.

PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US and NATO ally Türkiye, as well as the EU.

The commander "received confirmation that no civilians were in the strike area" and authorised the strike.

However, they later found out there were civilians at the location.

"No Rules of Engagement or Law of War violations occurred," the investigation said.

