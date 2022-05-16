President Emmanuel Macron has named Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as his new prime minister, the first woman to head the French government in over 30 years.

Outgoing French Prime Minister Jean Castex handed his resignation to the president earlier on Monday, part of a widely expected reshuffle to make way for a new government in the wake of Macron's re-election in April.

The departure of Castex, who was a surprise choice for the role in 2020, enables Macron to reshape the cabinet ahead of crucial parliamentary polls in June.

The centrist will need a legislative majority to push through his domestic agenda with a new left-wing alliance and the far right threatening to block his programme.

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks about Castex's replacement, with Macron indicating he wanted a woman with left-wing and environmental credentials.

Those criteria reflect his desire to focus on schools and health in the early part of his second term, as well as the climate crisis which he has promised to prioritise.

READ MORE:France's Macron promises different approach at second-term inauguration

New direction