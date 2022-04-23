TÜRKİYE
Türkiye: Excavation work in Midyat reveals huge underground city
The underground city, called 'Matiate,' is home to places of worship, silos, water wells, passages and corridors.
Midyat Mayor Veysi Sahin says the underground city, where ancient and medieval structures are located, will increase the touristic importance of Midyat. / AA
April 23, 2022

Many artefacts from the second and third centuries AD have been unearthed in an underground city in Mardin's Midyat district of Türkiye.

Midyat, which is like an open-air museum with its history and culture, offers a magical atmosphere to visitors with its thousands-year-old stone houses, inns, mosques churches and monasteries.

Excavation teams discovered that a cave, which was found during works carried out in the historical streets and houses in the district two years ago, was not the only one, and that there were corridors within the cave which provide passages to different places.

Upon the recent discovery, excavation work was started in the area to reveal the underground city.

The underground city, which is called "Matiate," is home to many places of worship, silos, water wells as well as passages and corridors.

Region's 'shining star'

Anadolu Agency viewed the underground city where excavations continue at two separate points in the Ulu Cami neighborhood.

Midyat Mayor Veysi Sahin told Anadolu Agency that excavation work, which started to reveal the underground city, is under way.

Sahin said the underground city, where ancient and medieval structures are located, will increase the touristic importance of Midyat - the shining star of the region.

He pointed out that authorities expect the number of tourists to increase from two million annually to four million after work to reveal the underground city is completed.

Sahin added that officials plan to open the underground city to tourism in parts when the excavation work is completed, adding that the area will be an important tourism destination for local and international tourists.

