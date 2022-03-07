As the Ukraine war entered its second week on March 4, Russia channelled 95 percent of its amassed firepower into Ukraine from different directions in a bid to force its rivals into submission. But Ukrainians put up a stiff resistance, preventing the world’s second-biggest army from declaring a quick win.

After nearly two weeks of brutal fighting, Russian forces are struggling to capture Ukraine’s major population centres, like the capital Kiev and Kharkiv in the east. Russia's President Vladimir Putin expected Kiev to capitulate to Moscow just like the Crimean Peninsula, quick to surrender to the Russian forces in 2014.

Yet, according to some experts, Russia's slow and expensive advance in Ukraine should not be misconstrued as a total failure of Moscow’s military goals.

“The coverage of the war is focusing almost exclusively on the tactical level of war. Moreover, we are only seeing the Ukrainian side of the fighting, reported by journalists sympathetic to the defenders. Frankly, I just do not believe that the Russians are doing as badly as the western media is reporting,” says Edward Erickson, a former American military officer and a retired Professor of Military History from the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University,

“At the operational level of war, looking at Russian operations as an integrated campaign, the Russians seem to be doing well. They are advancing on multiple axes of advance and making substantial gains on a daily basis,” Erickson tells TRT World.

Last week, the Russian army connected the annexed Crimean Peninsula to the Donbas region, the pro-Moscow separatist enclave in eastern Ukraine. This week, they appear to be pushing on Odessa, a crucial Black Sea port city of Ukraine. According to Erickson, all these developments show that the Russians are making substantial gains in south Ukraine.

“They have isolated Kharkiv, and I think they will isolate Kiev soon. For a fact, they have not brought their vast firepower resources to bear en masse anywhere, and we have not seen the VVS [Russian air force] mount major operations yet,” says Erickson.

Ioannis Koskinas, a senior fellow at the international security program of New America, an American think-tank, shared a view similar to Erickson's.

“Most often, commentators focus on the Russian Federation’s intent of capturing large portions, if not all, of Ukraine. As far as I can tell, the consideration of the timing of various phases should be secondary to the achievement of objectives,” Koskinas says.

“Put another way, it appears as if Russia has captured territory in the east and south and is converging on Kiev and some of the other large cities, but it’s moving deliberately. Whether that is to protect supply lines, shortage of fuel, or simply slow on purpose, to wear out defenders, is hard to tell from publicly available information,” Koskinas, a former US military officer, tells TRT World.

But other experts still believe that Russia is not doing well, particularly in the north and east, where a significant Russian population lives.

“I am surprised at the lethargy of the Russian assault; it seems to be slow and plodding up north. In the east, they're getting their butts handed to them,” said Mike Repass, a retired US Army Major General, who trained and advised the Ukrainian army.

But Repass agrees with Erickson regarding the Russian invasion in the southern Ukraine, where Moscow seems “to be making steady progress.”

What is the Russian military strategy?

Erickson had long served in the US military as an American military officer deployed to different countries from Türkiye to Iraq during Washington’s second invasion of the country in 2003. As an American military strategist, what does he think about the end state of the Russian campaign plan?

“I think that occupation of Ukraine along the Kiev-Odessa line, including the small Black Sea coastal appendage west of Odessa, is achievable given what we know Russia has committed to date,” he replies.

“There isn't enough Russian infantry to assault and seize major cities with millions of angry weaponised citizens,” he adds, referring to Ukrainian civilian defence forces, which have been formed across the country to fight back against Russian invaders.