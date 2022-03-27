TÜRKİYE
Applications open for the 13th International TRT Documentary Awards
''TRT Documentary Days" supports amateur and professional documentary filmmakers and contributes to the development and dissemination of documentary films from various countries.
The 10 and 11th "International TRT Documentary Awards", organised by TRT to support amateur and professional documentary filmmakers, were held at Cemal Resit Rey Concert Hall. / AA Archive
March 27, 2022

The submission period to apply for the 13th annual "International TRT Documentary Awards" continues. 

Participants can submit their documentary films and projects to the competition for free between March 4 to April 1, 2022 through TRT Documentary's website.

This year's competition is the 13th to date, and will be open to all documentary films that meet the application requirements as well as projects at the idea and story stage that have not yet started.

The awards are given in two separate main categories: national and international.

A total of six different projects will be awarded in national competition, which is split into categories for “Student Films” and "Professional Films."

As for the international competition, a total of three projects will be awarded, including the "Best Film" award. 

Also project support will be given to three projects in the "Development Support" category.

All documentary films and projects made on or after January 1, 2020, will be able to apply for the competition.

Awards ceremony

After the pre-selection results, to be announced on April 25, 2022, the screening and evaluation of the finalist films by the selection committees will take place between June 2 to 5, 2022.

The awards ceremony will be held in Istanbul on Monday, June 6, 2022 with the participation of directors, sector representatives, members of the press and festival guests.

Last year's ceremony, the 12th International TRT Documentary Awards, was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The evaluation process of the films and projects whose applications were received for last year's competition will continue from where it left off, simultaneously with this year's process.

A total of 1,714 films and projects were submitted to the 12th International TRT Documentary Awards.

Contest conditions, schedule, application specifications and other detailed information for this year's competition can be found at TRT Documentary's website.

SOURCE:TRT World
