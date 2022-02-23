The United States has imposed sanctions against Russia after it recognised two rebel-held areas as separate from Ukraine.

The sanctions announced by President Joe Biden are the “first tranche of sanctions''. He reiterated on Tuesday that the US was prepared to add sanctions if Russia further encroaches into Ukraine's territory.

Sanctions are often designed to hurt a country’s economy, including travel bans and arms embargoes.

Sanctions imposed on Russia

The European Union has imposed sanctions against Russian elites and their family members as well, administration officials said, effectively kicking them out of the US banking system and freezing their US assets.

Sanctions were also imposed on the Russian VEB and military bank, as well as comprehensive sanctions on Russia's sovereign debt.

The sanctions against Russia's sovereign debt means the Russian government would be cut off from Western financing.

The US said it could target more of Russia's biggest banks with sanctions that would cut them off from the global financial system.

About 351 members of Russia's parliament's lower house, Duma, are also targeted with sanctions.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced sanctions against five Russian banks and three Russian businessmen. German chancellor Olaf Scholz has halted permission for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany to open.

Australia on Wednesday also joined to impose sanctions on Russian individuals it believes were responsible for the country's actions against Ukraine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a media briefing.

What other sanctions could Russia face?