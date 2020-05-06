One thing is for sure, the coronavirus pandemic will alter tourism as we know it.

Forget the communal dance by the pool or that careless barefoot stroll around the hotel lobby. Gone is that carefree motion of grabbing a roll from an all-you-can-eat buffet. Oh and forget the spas too!

Covid-19, the viral respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has exposed the vulnerability of hospitals and manufacturers who depend on global supply chains, which are now disrupted. But perhaps its biggest casualty will be the tourism and hospitality industry.

By the end of April, every tourism destination in the world - around 270 in total - has put some sort of travel restriction in place, jeopardising the livelihood of millions of workers, says the World Tourism Association, a UN agency.

“The cure can become deadlier than the virus itself,” Tom Jenkins, the CEO of the London-based European Tourism Association (ETOA), told TRT World, speaking about the reluctance of governments to ease restrictions.

It remains difficult to predict what will happen even after a few months as customer demand for travel and leisure has plunged, he said.

Airlines around the world have suspended flights due to travel restrictions and hotel rooms are empty. Global passenger traffic in March dropped more than 52.9 percent compared to the same month a year ago, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In other words, global air travel numbers are back to what they were in 2006 - years of growth just wiped out in a couple of months.

Tourism, from a distance

Some countries such as Cyprus, Spain, Bulgaria and Turkey are aiming to reopen their resorts. But that will happen with a lot of precautions as concerns remain over a second wave of infections.

The United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and France - all popular tourism destinations - have been hit hard by the coronavirus with each of them recording more 25,000 deaths from the virus.

Turkey has managed to keep the fatalities low at 3,520 with aggressive testing and contact tracing.

Tourism accounts for 12 percent of the Turkish economy with more than 2.5 million workers affiliated with the industry. One major concern is the fate of temporary workers, which number around half a million and who travel to places like Antalya in the summer to make a living.